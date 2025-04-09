Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 369.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.48% of Constellium worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 424,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellium by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 87,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE CSTM opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

