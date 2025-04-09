Contrasting Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.08 $1.02 billion $15.94 5.96 Talos Energy $1.97 billion 0.69 $187.33 million ($0.51) -14.92

This table compares Chord Energy and Talos Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 19.74% 12.88% 8.91% Talos Energy 3.95% -1.98% -0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chord Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 1 2 9 1 2.77 Talos Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $160.31, indicating a potential upside of 68.76%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Chord Energy.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.