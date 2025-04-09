Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,042 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

