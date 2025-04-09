Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stake Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,670 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Corpay worth $543,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the fourth quarter worth $241,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 2.6 %

Corpay stock opened at $280.72 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.