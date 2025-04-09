Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,219,000 after purchasing an additional 597,739 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 411,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 384,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

