Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 47082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $173,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,259.10. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,395.57. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,265. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 756,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Couchbase by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195,434 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

