Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CUZ traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 2,417,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,055. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.