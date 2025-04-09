Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.06 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.18 ($0.13), with a volume of 3910275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Richard John Rees purchased 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.28 ($1,143.98). 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

