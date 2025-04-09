Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 5185413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Crescent Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

