Critical Review: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) versus Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% Rhinebeck Bancorp -15.89% 3.44% 0.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.58 billion 1.66 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -2.81 Rhinebeck Bancorp $28.73 million 3.86 -$8.62 million ($0.81) -12.33

Volatility and Risk

Rhinebeck Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flagstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flagstar Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Financial beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides direct and indirect automobile loans; non-residential commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and lines of credit; residential mortgage and construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial construction, and land development loans; and other consumer loans consist of home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers retail brokerage and advisory services; life insurance services; and invests in mutual funds, annuities, and other assets. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

