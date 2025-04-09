Croda International Plc (COIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Thursday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 54.5% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Croda International has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

