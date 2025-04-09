Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 30th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CHBH stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Croghan Bancshares has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $50.49.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
