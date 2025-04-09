Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on April 30th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CHBH stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Croghan Bancshares has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $50.49.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.