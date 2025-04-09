Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 221919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 132,536 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 161,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

