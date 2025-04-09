Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of -287.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

