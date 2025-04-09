CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

