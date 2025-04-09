Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,327. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.83. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

In other news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.