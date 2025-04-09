Cutler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 17.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,358.63. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.