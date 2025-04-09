Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,666,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,392,342,000 after buying an additional 1,855,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

