CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CVRX opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 36.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CVRx by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

