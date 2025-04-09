CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,859 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,918,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,932,000 after acquiring an additional 710,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

