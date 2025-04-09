CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of CyberArk Software worth $130,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

CYBR opened at $315.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.45 and its 200-day moving average is $329.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

