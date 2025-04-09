Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 442,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

