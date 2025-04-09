Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up about 1.2% of Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

EWN opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

