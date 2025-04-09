Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $411.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

