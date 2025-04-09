Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 32.4% – Should You Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

