Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.