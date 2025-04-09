Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.700-2.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.70-2.30 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.