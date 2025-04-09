Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.79. Approximately 6,351,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,259,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.