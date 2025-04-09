Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,580 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 37,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Devon Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.