Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.29.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

