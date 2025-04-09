Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the creation, distribution, or monetization of digital content and services. This category includes firms involved in streaming, online publishing, digital advertising, and other internet-based media platforms, with investors often attracted by the sector’s potential to capitalize on the growing trend towards digital consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 37,923,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,504,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $336.54. 1,611,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,443. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $134.10. 906,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,456. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

