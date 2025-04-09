Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – April 8th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the digital content and media sectors, such as online streaming, social media, digital advertising, and content distribution. These stocks represent businesses that leverage digital platforms and innovative technologies to connect with audiences and generate revenue in an increasingly internet-driven market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. 22,805,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,906,134. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $343.11. 1,484,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.98. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.71. 1,135,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,036. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 8,688,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.26.

