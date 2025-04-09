Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is One Degree Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

