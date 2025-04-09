Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 5127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.