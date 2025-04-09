Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 5127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 9.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
