Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 12-Month Low

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 5127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

