Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 241542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,428,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,933 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,179,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,370,000.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

