Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 241542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
