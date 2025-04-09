Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $42.63. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 3,640,763 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 36.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 4.15.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,593,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 2,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

