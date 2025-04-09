Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $42.63. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 3,640,763 shares traded.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 36.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 4.15.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
