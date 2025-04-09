Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,908,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,632,890 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $7.94.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 45.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
