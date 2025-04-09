Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,908,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,632,890 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 45.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0845 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

