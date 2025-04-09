Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the third quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth about $384,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:DEC opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

