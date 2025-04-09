DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCGO

DocGo Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of DocGo

DCGO opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DocGo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DocGo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DocGo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.