Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Melius to Buy Rating

Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Melius currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.