Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 70267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 7.6 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$609.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

