DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.41. 479,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,393,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

