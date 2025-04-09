Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $189.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.45.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.