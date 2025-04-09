DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHT.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.43. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

