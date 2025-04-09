DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 68,781 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 389,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 201,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

