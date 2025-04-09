DRW Securities LLC Has $15.96 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,185.00 to $990.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.10.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $724.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

