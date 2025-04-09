DRW Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

