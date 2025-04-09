DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 566.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,532 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

XEL opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

