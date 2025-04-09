DRW Securities LLC Invests $4.67 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

