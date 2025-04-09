DRW Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DRW Securities LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

